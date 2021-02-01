StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging technology group SDI said subsidiary Monmouth Scientific had acquired Uniform Engineering for £0.35 million.
Uniform was a manufacturer of bespoke metal enclosures and housings used in a variety of applications including pharmaceutical, laboratory and safety equipment.
It currently supplied Monmouth Scientific and other businesses and recorded revenue in the year through May, 2020 of £1.0 million and pre-tax profit of £0.1 million
'The acquisition ensures security of supply to Monmouth Scientific, with the potential to grow Uniform's business in future including potentially supplying other SDI group divisions,' SDI said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
