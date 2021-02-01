StockMarketWire.com - Power generation group Drax said it had completed the sale of Drax Generation Enterprise, which held four combined cycle gas turbine power stations, to VPI Generation.
Following the sale Drax no longer operated any combined cycle gas turbine power stations and on 31 March 2021 would end commercial coal generation, with formal closure of its remaining coal assets in September 2022., the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
