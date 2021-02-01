StockMarketWire.com - Skin health focused SkinBioTherapeutics said it had increased the size of a food supplement consumer study to 250 participants, up from 200, following a high level of demand.
The company and partner Winclove Probiotics had developed a blend of bacterial strains in the form of a food supplement, designed to balance the gut microbiome to address the over-production of new skin cells.
Enrolment for the 'self-managed' consumer study ha commenced 13 January. Progress would be monitored through a mobile device app, involving periodic questions for participants evaluating the progression of their symptoms, and the submission of photographs of affected areas.
SkinBioTherapeutics said that Winclove was expecting to ship the product to the company by mid-February.
The supplements then would be dispatched to the study participants, with an expected study start date by the end of February.
The study would conclude before the end of April, with findings to be reported shortly thereafter.
'Subject to a positive outcome, the Company will then target a commercial launch of the product during the course of 2021,' SkinBioTherapeutics said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: