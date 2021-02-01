StockMarketWire.com - Rental property and urban regeneration developer Sigma Capital said its joint venture with EQT Real Estate had appointed Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward.
The property services group would assist with lettings and asset management for the joint venture's build-to-rent portfolio being established in London.
'The initial seed assets of the joint venture are progressing as planned, and first tenants are expected to take occupancy of completed homes before the end of April 2021,' Sigma Capital said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
