StockMarketWire.com - Sparkling wine producer Gusbourne said it expected revenue to rise by 29% for the year, thanks to 'significant' growth in sales from its direct to consumer and overseas businesses.
For the 12 months to 31 December 2020, revenue was expected to rise 29% to £2.1 million year-on-year.
Direct to consumer sales for the year were expected to represent 30% of revenue, up from 19% of net revenue for the year and overseas sales were expected to represent 32%, up from 22%.
'A successful harvest in the autumn of 2020 has added to our wine stocks for future resale and we have strengthened the balance sheet with a new long-term asset-based lending facility from PNC,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
