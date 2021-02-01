StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Panthera Resources said the planned sale of its Kalaka project in Mali to Moydow had been completed.
Panthera had announced a divestment its interests in the Labola gold project in southwest Burkina Faso and the Kalaka gold project to Moydow.
With the transfer of Kalaka now completed, Panthera was entitled to receive the remainder of the $60,000 deferred consideration and a refund of historical costs forecast at $115,000.
Panthera also was entitled to 0.5 million Moydow shares, increasing its ownership interest in to 46.2%.
At 8:37am: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: