StockMarketWire.com - Commercial flooring manufacturer and distributor James Halstead touted 'solid' turnover for the first half of the year and said it expected to report annual pre-tax profit in line with last year.
There was noticeable market share growth in the UK in November and December, due in part to "Brexit" concerns of customers about supply from European based competitors, the company said.
Underlying margins were 'under pressure due to increased shipping costs both into the UK and on exports plus the difficulties of manufacturing during the six months owing to understandable manning problems,' it added.
The interim results would be published on 31 March 2021.
