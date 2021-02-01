StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Europa Oil & Gas said oil had started to flow at the Wressle oil field in North Lincolnshire.
This followed the safe completion of operations to recomplete the Wressle-1 well and reperforate the Ashover Grit reservoir interval, in line with the previously advised schedule.
'The well is currently in the normal clean-up phase, as it is carefully brought on-stream. A further detailed update will be provided once flow rates have stabilised on completion of clean-up,' the company said.
Europa held a 30% working interest in licences PEDL180 & 182. At 8:59am: [LON:EOG] Europa Oil Gas Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
