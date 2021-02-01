StockMarketWire.com - Battery storage fund Gresham House Energy Storage Fund said it had completed the acquisitions of a 35 megawatt battery project located in North Shields, Tyne and Wear and a 10MW battery project located in Essex.
'These latest projects boost operational capacity by a further 13%, thereby underpinning dividend cover and representing a further step in our portfolio growth ambitions,' the company said.
Following the commissioning of Glassenbury B the total operational capacity of the fund's investment portfolio increases to 395MW.
'As we approach our 400MW milestone, we are delighted to acquire the first two projects of the new pipeline we announced along with our £120 million fundraise in November,' it added.
At 9:26am: [LON:GRID] share price was 0p at 107.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
