Trident Royalties said it received $291,832 from royalty payments during the fourth quarter.

The royalty payments were from the iron ore royalty at Koolyanobbing and copper ore at Mimbula.

Trident made a total of six transactions agreed over 11 royalties in 2020, including the acquisition of the Pukaqaqa copper royalties from Orion Resource Partners, Trident's first all-equity deal.

Commodity prices underlying Trident's royalties remained strong throughout fourth quarter with iron ore averaging $131/tonne, copper averaging $7,173/tonne, and gold averaging $1,876/oz.

Current spot prices for iron ore and copper are well in excess of the fourth quarter average, presently at $157.4/tonne and $7,778/tonne respectively.

The company had a cash balance of $6.9 million as of 31 December 2020.


At 1:39pm: [LON:TRR] Trident Royalties PLC share price was 0p at 33p



