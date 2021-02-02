Interim Result
03/02/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
04/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
09/02/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
15/02/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
15/02/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
16/02/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
16/02/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/02/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/02/2021 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
17/02/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
18/02/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
18/02/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
18/02/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
22/02/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
22/02/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
22/02/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
22/02/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
22/02/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
Final Result
04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
08/02/2021 Inland Zdp Plc (INLZ)
08/02/2021 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/02/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/02/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
16/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
17/02/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
17/02/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
17/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
17/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
18/02/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
18/02/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
18/02/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
18/02/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
18/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
19/02/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
19/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
19/02/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
19/02/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
AGM / EGM
03/02/2021 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
03/02/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
03/02/2021 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
03/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
04/02/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
04/02/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
08/02/2021 Blue Star Capital PLC (BLU)
08/02/2021 Actual Experience Plc (ACT)
08/02/2021 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
08/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
10/02/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)
11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
12/02/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
12/02/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
12/02/2021 Red Rock Resources PLC (RRR)
12/02/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/02/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
12/02/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
12/02/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
15/02/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
15/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
15/02/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
15/02/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
15/02/2021 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
15/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
15/02/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/02/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
16/02/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
16/02/2021 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
16/02/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
16/02/2021 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
17/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
17/02/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
17/02/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/02/2021 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
17/02/2021 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
18/02/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
18/02/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
18/02/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
18/02/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
18/02/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
19/02/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
19/02/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
22/02/2021 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
22/02/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
22/02/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
Trading Statement
03/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
04/02/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
04/02/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
08/02/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
08/02/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
09/02/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
12/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
16/02/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
16/02/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
17/02/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
18/02/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
18/02/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
Ex-Dividend
03/02/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
03/02/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
03/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
04/02/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
04/02/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
04/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
04/02/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/02/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
04/02/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
04/02/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
04/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
04/02/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
04/02/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
04/02/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
05/02/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
05/02/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
05/02/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
05/02/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
