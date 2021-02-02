StockMarketWire.com - Marketing and support services group DCC said it expected operating profit to top market consensus as acquisitions completed in the prior year boosted organic growth in the third quarter.
DCC said it expected that the year ending 31 March 2021 would be 'another year of development and good growth in operating profit, ahead of current market consensus expectations.'
DCC committed approximately £230 million to new acquisitions across Europe and North America since its annual results last year.
For the third quarter ended 31 December 2020, the company reported good growth across its LPG, retail & oil divisions, though demand was hurt by Covid-19 restrictions.
DCC healthcare delivered operating profit 'well ahead' of the prior year in Q3, led by very 'strong demand' for nutritional products, the company said.
DCC expected to announce its results for the year ending 31 March 2021 on 18 May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
