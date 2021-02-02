StockMarketWire.com - Care homes investment company Civitas Social Housing reported a slight uptick in net asset value as quarterly performance met expectations, with no Covid-19 impact on rents received.
For the quarter ended December, IFRS net asset value per share rose to 108.17 pence from 108.01 pence reported on 30 September.
The company said rents in the quarter had been collected as normal, unaffected by COVID-19.
As at 1 February 2021, over 99% of rents in respect of the period to 31 December 2020 had been received across the company's 619 properties with the balance expected shortly, the company said.
The company declared a third quarterly dividend for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 of 1.35p per share as part of the target of 5.4p per share for the year to 31 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
