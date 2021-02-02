StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com said it had raised €1.1 billion through a convertible bond offering.
The bond offering consisted of two tranches. Tranche A was for EUR 600 million due August 2025, upsized from EUR 500 million, and tranche B was for €500 million due February 2028, with both convertible into shares of the company.
Just Eat Takeaway.com said it intended to use the net proceeds from the issue of the convertible bonds for 'general corporate purposes as well as to provide the company with financial flexibility to act on strategic opportunities which may arise.'
At 8:07am: [LON:JET] Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. share price was 0p at 8414p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
