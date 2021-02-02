StockMarketWire.com - Online career development platform Dev Clever said it had entered into agreement to sell shares to One Nine Two Pte Limited, raising up to £10 million.
The agreement included an initial subscription for 20 million shares at 20 pence per share raising £4 million, and a further 20 million ordinary shares at 30 pence per share, raising £6 million to be automatically completed once the mid-market share price of Dev Clever has closed at or above 34.0 pence per share for five consecutive trading days.
The agreement would require shareholder approval at a general meeting slated for later this month.
'Dev Clever will use the additional equity funds to support the further acceleration of its stated growth strategy, including the ongoing development of the company's marketing efforts in India in line with the rollout and implementation strategy with NISA, and to further support the company's distribution, alongside Lenovo, in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom,' the company said.
At 8:24am: [LON:DEV] share price was 0p at 7.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: