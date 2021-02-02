StockMarketWire.com - Energy group Oracle Power said it and partner China National Coal Development Company had jointly submitted a policy proposal for coal-to-gas and coal-to-liquid development in the Pakistan government.
The proposal outlined a draft commercial framework through which development at Thar Block VI could be fast-tracked to address Pakistan's gas shortage and reliance on imported liquid fuels.
'The company now looks forward to discussions with the Ministry in order to finalise the commercial framework,' Oracle Power said.
At 8:40am: [LON:ORCP] Oracle Power PLC share price was 0p at 0.6p
