StockMarketWire.com - Metals explorer Alien Metals said it had completed final legal registration to acquire the Nueva Andromeda permit, strategically contiguous to the San Celso project in Mexico.
Detailed mapping and sampling would be carried out on Nueva Andromeda by a newly appointed senior geologist, Jose Luis Posadas, in Mexico in coming days, the company said.
It added that it was awaiting an environmental drilling permit authorisation for the San Celso and Los Campos projects.
In Australia, meanwhile, an airborne magnetic survey had been completed and data captured for the Elizabeth Hill silver project.
The data was being processed and analysed by Southern Geoscience.
"We are pleased to provide an update on our exciting silver projects, particularly in light of the recent strengthening silver market which has seen the price hit an eight year high of $30/oz,' chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
'Management anticipates this trend to continue in line with rising global demand for the metal, particularly given its modern applications in electronics and green energy, along with the fact that silver is seen as an important store of wealth.'
'With funds in place, the team is actively securing our drilling permits for Mexico and we are excited to get underway.'
