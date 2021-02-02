StockMarketWire.com - Mining groups Red Rock Resources and Power Metal Resources said their joint venture had been granted its first three mineral licences near Ballarat in Australia.

Red Rock Resources held 50.1% of the venture and Power Metals 49.9%.

The licenses had been granted for a period of five years.

