Interim Result
04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
04/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
09/02/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
Final Result
04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
08/02/2021 Inland Zdp Plc (INLZ)
08/02/2021 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
09/02/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
AGM / EGM
04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
04/02/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
04/02/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
05/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
08/02/2021 Blue Star Capital PLC (BLU)
08/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
08/02/2021 Actual Experience Plc (ACT)
08/02/2021 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
10/02/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)
11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
Trading Statement
04/02/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
04/02/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
08/02/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
08/02/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
09/02/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
Ex-Dividend
04/02/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
04/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
04/02/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/02/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
04/02/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
04/02/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
04/02/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
04/02/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
04/02/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
04/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
04/02/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
05/02/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
05/02/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
05/02/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
05/02/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
