StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had opened a new quarantine clinic in East London.
The Whitechapel site, directly opposite the Queen Mary BioEnterprise Innovation Centre, was a converted 26-bedroom boutique hotel and now had capacity for up to 19 quarantine rooms.
It would will be used as an additional unit for human challenge trials, where candidates are intentionally infected with pathogens to test vaccines and treatments, and for volunteer recruitment screening.
'Our QMB clinic is now close to full capacity until December 2021, and as such, the newly renovated, state of the art Whitechapel Clinic will allow us to increase our study capacity substantially in the year ahead,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: