StockMarketWire.com - European Metals said it had received firm commitments for a placement of shares worth approximately £3.94 million, or A$7.1 million.
'The proceeds of the placement will assist in the further development of the Cinovec lithium project, the largest hard rock lithium resource in Europe, and further general working capital,' the company said.
At 10:10am: [LON:EMH] European Metals Holdings share price was 0p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
