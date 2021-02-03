StockMarketWire.com - STV Group has started the year strongly with its STV Player platform recording a 115% surge in streaming activity for January.
This increase from January 2020 means 12.5 million streams were delivered by STV Player in the first month of 2021.
STV's streaming service grew faster than any other broadcaster video-on-demand platform in 2020, with growth of 68%.
STV managing director of digital Richard Williams said: 'We're only one month into 2021 but we've already delivered a record-breaking performance for the STV Player, which has exceeded all expectations.
'We spent much of last year working to ensure that viewers across the UK could enjoy the fantastic free content available on our platform, and we're delighted to see so many of them are now doing exactly that.'
At 1:22pm: [LON:STVG] STV Group PLC share price was 0p at 272.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: