StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its diabetes drug Forxiga had been approved in China to reduce the heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in adult patients with and without type-2 diabetes.
The approval by China's National Medical Products Administration was based on positive results from the DAPA-HF phase 3 trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
'There is no known cure for chronic heart failure except for heart transplantation, which is why there is an urgent need for new treatment options that can improve symptoms and help patients live longer,' said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
