StockMarketWire.com - Contracts for Difference trading platform, Plus 500, has announced a series of changes to its board of directors.
Sigalia Heifetz will be joining the Board as a non-executive director, with immediate effect. She will be appointed to the Remuneration Committee, Regulatory and Risk Committee and Disclosure Committee of the Board. Ms Heifetz holds non-executive directorships at a number of leading Israel-based corporations across a range of sectors and industries, including Nesher Israel Cement Enterprises Ltd, Clal Industries, Golf & Co, Maman, Tamar Petroleum and Clal Biotechnology Industries.
Tami Gottlieb has been nominated for appointment as an external and non-executive director at an Extraordinary General Meeting, expected to held on 16 March 2021, notice of which will be sent out shortly.
Following confirmation of her appointment, Tami will join the audit and remuneration committees of the board.
Charles Fairbairn has notified the Board of his intention to step down from his position as an external and non-executive director, having been a member of the board since the company's IPO in 2013. He will step down from the board at the earlier of the company's next Annual General Meeting, to be held later this year, or on 30 June 2021.
At 8:53am: [LON:PLUS] Plus500 LTD share price was 0p at 1481.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: