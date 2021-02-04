StockMarketWire.com - Regulatory compliance software firm Marlowe has announced that it has acquired Hadrian Technology Limited (HTL) for an expected enterprise value of £3.8 million.
HTL is a provider of CCTV and loss prevention technology solutions across the UK and Ireland. It implements CCTV solutions, operating software, digital cloud-based storage and ongoing maintenance primarily to clients in the supermarket sector across the UK.
For the year to July 31, 2019, HTL generated revenues of £4.0 million and had net assets of £3.3 million, with profit margins expected to be in line with the group's fire safety and security activities.
The total enterprise value will comprise an upfront cash consideration of £2.0 million and a contingent consideration which is expected to be approximately £1.8 million over four years dependent on the achievement of profit targets.
The acquisition will be funded from Marlowe's existing cash resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
