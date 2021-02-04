StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Conroy Gold said it had made further gold discoveries on its Glenish gold licence area.
Rock chip sampling in the Glenish licence area had discovered gold 200 metres to the East of the Glenish gold target, suggesting that 'the Glenish gold target may extend further than previously indicated by gold- in-soil sampling,' the company said.
'The anomaly covers an area circa 500 metres by 400 metres and is bisected by the Orlock Bridge Fault Zone which is a major control on gold mineralisation in the Longford-Down Massif,' it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:CGNR] Conroy Gold And Natural Resources PLC share price was 0p at 34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
