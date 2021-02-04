StockMarketWire.com - Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service eEnergy said it had remained 'confident' that annual revenue and gross profit would meet its expectations after reporting a strong jump in first-half revenue.
For the six months to 31 December 2020, revenue rose 235%, or approximately £6.6 million from the prior-year level and net adjusted income was approximately £0.1 million, in-line with its previously announced break-even guidance.
With the current and expected contracted forward order book, together with active cross-sell engagement for customers across the eLight and Beond businesses, the company said it was 'confident' of meeting its annual revenue and margin forecast.
At 9:58am: [LON:EAAS] share price was 0p at 9.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
