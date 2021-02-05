StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said the trial of its head and neck cancer drug candidate Imfinzi did not meet its primary and secondary objectives.
The primary endpoint of the trial was overall survival in patients with high PD-L1 expression in the Imfinzi monotherapy arm.
The combination of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab did not indicate an overall survival benefit in 'all-comer' patients, a secondary endpoint, the company said.
'While we are disappointed by these results, insights from the Kestrel phase III trial would advance our understanding and application of immunotherapy across our clinical development programme,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
