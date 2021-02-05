StockMarketWire.com - RF and microwave semiconductors CML Microsystems said it had completed the $49 million sale of Hyperstone, the group's storage division, to Swissbit, after receiving regulatory clearance and meeting other customary closing conditions to close the deal.
The proceeds of the disposal would provide 'the group with the financial flexibility to maximise its future growth potential,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
