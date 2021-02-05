StockMarketWire.com - Beleaguered retailer French Connection confirmed it was in talks with Spotlight Brands and Go Global Retail concerning possible takeover offers for the company.
French Connection said the potential offerors for the company, may or may not result in an offer for the company, and added that talks with both offerors remained at a 'very early stage.'
Under market rules, Spotlight and Go Global would be required to announced their intentions to make a firm offer for the company by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 5th March 2021, or walk away.
At 8:09am: [LON:FCCN] French Connection Group PLC share price was 0p at 8.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
