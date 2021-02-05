StockMarketWire.com - Distribution Finance Capitals said it had conditionally raised £40.0 million via a direct equity subscription of 72,727,273 shares at a discounted price of 55.0 pence per share.
Net proceeds of the placing would be primarily used to accelerate the group's business plan and loan book growth.
The funds would help the company to remove the current £270 million constraint on the loan book and should support a loan book of up to £550 million, the company said.
At 8:32am: [LON:DFCH] share price was 0p at 44.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: