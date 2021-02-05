StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company Gulf Marine Services said Hassan Heikal had agreed to step into the role of deputy chairman.

Heikal had extensive experience in finance, having been co-founder and Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, a leading investment bank based in the Middle East.

Jyrki Koskelo would also join the group as an independent non-executive director. Koskelo was currently a board member, and chair of the Investment Committee, of Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund, based in Luxembourg.






At 8:59am: [LON:GMS] Gulf Marine Services PLC share price was 0p at 7.07p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com