StockMarketWire.com - Silence Therapeutics said it has raised $45 million in a private placement from US investors to fund its drug pipeline.
In total 2.02 million shares were sold for $22.50 each.
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference.
Silence's proprietary messenger RNAi GOLD platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver.
Mark Rothera, president and chief executive at Silence, said: ‘This financing marks an important step in our journey to increase awareness of Silence and position our company as a global RNAi leader.
‘We expect to build on this momentum throughout 2021, starting with the first clinical data from our mRNAi GOLD platform due out the first half of this year, followed by patient data from our two wholly owned programs - SLN360 for cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein and SLN124 for patients with iron loading anemias.’
