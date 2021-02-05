StockMarketWire.com - Bob Noyen is stepping down from the board of Record.
He is instead focusing on his day-to-day role as chief investment officer of Record Currency Management.
His responsibilities remain unchanged and he will continue to serve on the board of Record Currency Management.
At 1:50pm: [LON:REC] Record PLC share price was 0p at 37.25p
