StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it had agreed to acquire online assets including customer data of the Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis brands from Acardia for £25.2 million.
This acquisition would extend Boohoo's market share 'across a broader demographic, capitalising on growth opportunities as more and more customers shop online,' the company said.
The brands had over two million active customers in 2020, and strengthened boohoo's position in the global fashion e-commerce market with over 15 brands across the group's scalable multi-brand platform, it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
