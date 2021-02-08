StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it expected its annual revenue to slip 2%, in what it described as a 'strong' performance against a challenging Covid-19 backdrop.
Revenue or the year through December was expected to fall to £12.8 million, down from £13.0 million year-on-year.
'We were successful in maintaining a sales line consistent with previous years and additionally securing further strategic partners and private label agreements in an industry where many companies experienced a downturn in demand as hospital resources were redirected,' chief executive Daniel Lee said.
'With two new products launched during the year and the commencement of our capacity expansion programme following the fundraise completed in June 2020, the group is well positioned to address market demand and new opportunities as market conditions normalise.'
