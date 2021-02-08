StockMarketWire.com - Precious and base metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold said its new chief executive officer Shaun Day had commenced his role at the company.
As announced on 15 December 2020, Shaun Day succeeded Gervaise Heddle, who would remain on the board and part of the executive team until 12 March 2021 to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
At 8:52am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was 0p at 22.5p
