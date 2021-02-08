StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage company Lok'nStore reported strong first-half performance with self-storage up 11% following a jump in occupancy.
At 31 January 2021 unit occupancy was up 24.7%, a gain of 175,897 sq. ft over 12 months.
Occupancy as a percentage of current lettable area was up from 67.1% last year to 81.6% this year.
Price per sq. ft. of occupied space was down 2.6% compared to the same date twelve months ago.
'We continue to make significant progress on our new store pipeline of 11 sites and we announced a detailed property pipeline update to the market last Tuesday 2 February,' the company said.
'Work has commenced at four of these which are all scheduled to open by the end of 2021 or early 2022,' it added.
