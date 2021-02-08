StockMarketWire.com - Broadband services provider Bigblu Broadband said it had signed an exclusive partner agreement with Asia Pacific broadband satellite operator Kacific Broadband to provide a broadband internet service initially across New Zealand.
'It is anticipated that the company will invest up to £1.0m in the first year of the agreement,' he company said.
'The investment will be partially offset by revenue share earned from new customers, and BBB anticipates that given the scale of the expected roll out, the project will breakeven within c.20 months of launch and will be earnings accretive thereafter,' it added.
The expansion into New Zealand would be managed from the company's Australasian headquarters in Brisbane and initially target up to c.3,500 new customers over the next 18 months.
'The revenue share model will be split across a range of broadband packages being offered through this exciting new venture with Kacific, including packages offering download speeds of up to 75Mbps,' the company said.
At 9:02am: [LON:BBB] BigBlu Broadband PLC share price was 0p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
