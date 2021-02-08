StockMarketWire.com - Irish oil company Providence Resources denied media speculation that it was currently in merger discussions.
Ireland's Business Post had reported that Providence had been approached about a possible merger by Barryroe project partner SpotOn Energy.
'While Providence, like any plc, considers all opportunities to maximise shareholder value, we are not currently involved in any merger discussions with any party,' the company said.
'We will continue to work closely with SpotOn Energy to deliver the necessary funding to develop the world class Barryroe asset.'
At 9:07am: [LON:PVR] Providence Resources PLC share price was 0p at 7.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
