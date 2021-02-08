StockMarketWire.com - Management consultancy Elixirr International said it expects to record revenue of approximately £30 million for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, are expected to be approximately £9 million, slightly ahead of the market expectations.
As at 31 December 2020, the Group had no debt with cash balances totalling £17.5 million.
The directors said they expect first quarter revenue to increase by more than 50% compared to the same time last year.
Chief executive Stephen Newton said: 'We have delivered significant growth in revenue and profit against the backdrop of one of the most uncertain and challenging business environments many of us have experienced in our careers.
'We have a strong pipeline of exciting opportunities in 2021 and are confident of further growth in revenue and profit.'
