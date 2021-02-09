Interim Result
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
15/02/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
15/02/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
15/02/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
16/02/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/02/2021 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
16/02/2021 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
16/02/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/02/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
17/02/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
Final Result
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/02/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
16/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
17/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
17/02/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
17/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
17/02/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
AGM / EGM
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)
12/02/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
12/02/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
12/02/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
12/02/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
12/02/2021 Red Rock Resources PLC (RRR)
12/02/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
12/02/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
12/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
15/02/2021 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
15/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
15/02/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
15/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
15/02/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
15/02/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
15/02/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
16/02/2021 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
16/02/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
16/02/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
16/02/2021 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
16/02/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
17/02/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/02/2021 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
17/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
17/02/2021 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
17/02/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
Trading Statement
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
12/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
16/02/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
16/02/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
17/02/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
Ex-Dividend
11/02/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
11/02/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
11/02/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
11/02/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
11/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
11/02/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
11/02/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
11/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/02/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
11/02/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
11/02/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
11/02/2021 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
12/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
12/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
12/02/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
12/02/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
12/02/2021 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
15/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
