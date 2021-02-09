CA
12/02/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
12/02/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/02/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/02/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
12/02/2021 07:30 CPI
CN
10/02/2021 03:00 CPI
10/02/2021 03:00 PPI
DE
10/02/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
12/02/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
15/02/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/02/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
10/02/2021 07:45 industrial production index
11/02/2021 07:45 New home sales
IE
15/02/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
JP
14/02/2021 23:50 GDP estimates
15/02/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
15/02/2021 04:30 revised retail sales
UK
10/02/2021 17:00 BoE Governor Bailey delivers Mansion House speech
11/02/2021 00:01 RICS Residential Market Survey
12/02/2021 07:00 index of production
12/02/2021 07:00 trade
12/02/2021 07:00 index of services
12/02/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
15/02/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
10/02/2021 13:30 CPI
11/02/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
