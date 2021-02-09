StockMarketWire.com - Media technology company Amino Technologies reported a rise in annual profit on increased revenue from its software and services business thanks to a boost from the acquisition of 24i.
For the year ended 30 November 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £4.4 million from £3.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £82.7 million from £77.2 million.
The company proposed a full year dividend of 2.39 US cents, or 1.87 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting to be held on 18 March 2021.
Software and services revenues increased by 49% in the year after the first full year following the acquisition of 24i Unit Media BV in July 2019.
Software and services revenues were now 24% of total revenues for the period, up from 17% a year earlier, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it entered 2021 with 'enhanced visibility and quality of earnings ... with the aim of delivering significant revenue and profit growth over the medium term.'
