StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Emmerson said its mining licence had been approved in Morocco, paving the way for the company to develop and mine the potash deposit in the Khemisset basin ahead of the anticipated initiation of construction by the end of 2021.
'By producing up to 800,000 tonnes of potash per year, for export or domestic consumption, Khemisset is forecast to deliver considerable economic benefits to our stakeholders including an anticipated 1% increase to the national tax revenues of Morocco,' the company said.
At 8:56am: [LON:EML] Emmerson Plc share price was 0p at 4.6p
