StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth manager Mattioli Woods booked a 2.2% fall in first-half profit, but lifted its dividend citing a stronger underlying performance.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through November decreased to £5.6 million, down from £5.7 million year-on-year.
Revenue fell 2.6% to £29.5 million, due to reduced speciality consultancy and reduced requirements for pension schemes.
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 4.5% to £7.0 million.
Mattioli Woods declared an interim dividend of 7.5p per share, up 2.7% year-on-year.
At 9:06am: [LON:MTW] Mattioli Woods PLC share price was 0p at 625p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
