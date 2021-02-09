StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital provider B.P. Marsh reported a fall in annual income after receiving lower dividend from its investment portfolio as its portfolio companies focused on maximising liquidity amid the ongoing pandemic.
For the year to 31 January 2021, income fell about 15% year-on-year., predominantly driven by lower dividend income received from the investment portfolio owing to Covid-19, as the portfolio companies maximised liquidity, the company said.
'However, due to cost mitigation, the Group is expecting its underlying profit (excluding portfolio revaluation) to be at, or above, the prior year's £0.8m,' it added.
The group said it expects to report its full year results to 31 January 2021 on 8 June 2021.
At 9:16am: [LON:BPM] B.P. Marsh Partners PLC share price was 0p at 250p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
