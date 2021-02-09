StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said that chief financial officer Charlie Irvine had decided to leave the group to pursue another opportunity outside of the public markets.
Irvine would leave following a period of three months' notice and in the interim would remain with the group to 'ensure an orderly handover of his responsibilities,' the company said.
'A search has been initiated for his replacement and further announcements will be made in due course,' it added.
At 9:58am: (LON:D4T4) D4T4 Solutions Plc share price was 0p at 224p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
