StockMarketWire.com - Property investor RDI REIT said it had exchanged contracts for the sale of West Orchards, Coventry for £4.85 million.
The company said the sale was expected to have a nominal impact on tits net asset value of about £1.9 million.
It would leave just one remaining retail asset in the UK, St. George's shopping centre in Harrow, Greater London.
RDI REIT had recently sold a small retail asset in Molln, Germany for €3.8 million.
'These disposals provide further progress towards achieving a full exit from the retail sector during 2021, whilst also contributing to the further strengthening of the company's balance sheet,' it said.
At 9:59am: [LON:RDI] RDI REIT PLC share price was 0p at 94.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: