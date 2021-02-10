StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold said it had made three new mineralised surface gold discoveries at the Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali.
These new discoveries - a 4km trend of new surface workings identified at Selin, an 8km trend of surface workings identified West of C Zone on newly identified Bokoro Far West trends, +3km north-eastern extension of Dako II main discovery - would be 'ordered and prioritised accordingly and fed into the drilling pipeline at Sanankoro,' the company said.
'Follow up drilling is now planned on these discoveries with the company's Dando rotary airblast rig during Q1 and Q2 2021, it added.
The company also said it had won a new convention agreement, one of the first under the new mining code, with respect to the Sanankoro Permit area.
At 8:32am: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
